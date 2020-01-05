FLORIDA — A new bill in Florida has gained some traction in the New Year.

Sen. Joe Gruters pushing smoking ban bill

Would ban smoking on beaches, state parks

Bill would give counties option to adopt ban

Florida Sen. Joe Gruters (R-District 23) is pushing a bill that would ban smoking on beaches and state parks.

He explains the number one items polluting the beaches are cigarette butts.

“The filter doesn’t disintegrate,” he said. “I think it’s disappointing people would treat our natural resources as their own personal ashtray.”

To reduce the amount of litter and pollution, he created the bill that would allow more designated smoking areas with proper cigarette disposal.

“It’s about going to the beach and not dealing with second-hand smoke,” Gruters said. “And without having my kids pull up a cigarette butt every time they are trying to build a sandcastle.”

This bill would give every county the option to adopt the ban.

“We are giving the power back to the cities and counties to decide if this is what they want,” Gruters said.

If passed, the ban would go into effect July 1.