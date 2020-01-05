After a U.S. drone strike killed Iran's top general, Qassem Soleimani, some Americans fear conflict in the Middle East will intensify. And with some of the world's top oil exporters being based in that region, it is natural to worry about the increase in gas prices.

But one economist we spoke to, Don Dukowski, an economics professor emeritus at Syracuse University's Maxwell School, says you probably won't be emptying your pockets at the pump in the near future.

One reason for his conclusion is because the majority of American-used oil comes from America. Only 11 percent of American-used oil is imported from other countries, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The U.S. produces about 17.7 million barrels of petroleum every day. Dukowski says an airstrike similar to last weeks' might have had a dramatic impact on gas prices in the 80s and 90s but not in 2020.

"I don't think you're going to see much of anything," said Dukowski. "The U.S. has made remarkable strides in terms of energy production. We are largely self-sufficient at this point."

President Donald Trump may have considered this in his decision to order the drone strike, says Dukowski.

"They wouldn't fear major ramifications in crude oil and gasoline," he said.

Some Central New Yorkers aren't concerned about gas prices.

"I don't think they're going to rise," said Nick Papayanikos, a Syracuse resident. "I'm not too worried about it personally."

But others have seen the effects of Middle Eastern conflict on gas prices in the past and can't help but worry.

"I've been worrying about gas going up," said Duane Rucker, a Syracuse resident. "When I've got to pay for gas, I've got to pay for gas, regardless of how high it is."

Although gas prices may fluctuate this year, Dukowski says it is unlikely we'll see gas going for four dollars a gallon any time soon.