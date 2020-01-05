KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Three King's Day was celebrated Sunday at Old Town in Kissimmee.

And Spectrum News 13 was right in the middle of the festivities.

A crowd estimated at about 8,000 people turned out for the celebration that takes place every January 6 and marks the last day of the 12 days of Christmas.

Dia De Los Reyes Magos or Three Kings Day is a religious holiday that celebrates the Three Wise Men or (Three) Kings that delivered gifts to baby Jesus.

Sunday in Kissimmee, Spectrum News 13's Jesse Canales, Justin Soto and David Heckard all turned out to hand out News 13 goodies and enjoy the festivities.

A mobile health clinic was on hand to provide services to guests.

There was plenty of food and music, games and giveaways. Several bicycles were given away to children and a huge toy line moved quickly.

Some of the other vendors included the Army, Florida Technical College, Osceola-Star Newspaper, Gatorland, Osceola County property appraiser, photo boom and several others.

Kids also got free photos with the three kings.