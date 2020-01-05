TAMPA, Fla. — Who doesn’t like animals, wine, and home decor?

And all of that can be found Sunday at Florida’s Largest Home Show, taking place at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

Sunday is the last day.

Visitors can shop for thousands of products, learn how to paint a whole room in less than 45 minutes and visit more than 900 exhibits.

Whether you are just browsing or looking to renovate your entire home - it helps connect the community with products and services available in the Tampa Bay area.

"This is a really good place to understand what is going on in your community," said Brian Santos, the "Wall Wizard." “This is over a $30 million event, in the sense of contractors and licensed people that know how to do what they do.

“They’re specialists and experts. So I always call the home show, ‘The place you go to know.’ "

The home show starts at 11 and goes until 5. There is an $8 parking fee and $8 admission.