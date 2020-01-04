ORLANDO, Fla. — While any sort of World War III scenario or direct strike to U.S. soil by Iran is highly unlikely following the U.S. strike that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, other American assets could easily become targets of that nation's promised reprisal, according to an expert on the region at the University of Central Florida.

On Friday the U.S. embassy in Iraq asked all American citizens to leave the country, anticipating more violence.

UCF Jalal Talabani Chair of Kurdish Political Studies Güneş Tezcür said it's not just those in Iraq who should be concerned, and he knows the region well.

“I have been to Iran 6 times,” Tezcür said.

The U.S.’s swift action against Iranian General Qassem Soleimani caught him off-guard, however.

“So the attack on the morning of Friday, today, was a big surprise to me,” Tezcür said.

Tezcür described the attack as a major move by the U.S. because Soleimani was so well known in Iran and the region.

“Some people think that this is the biggest crisis between the United States and Iran since what happened at the embassy back in 1979, and we’re talking about 40 years ago?” he said.

Tezcür says Soleimani was the Iranian government's connection to many proxy militias and groups throughout the Middle East that U.S. leaders say carried out attacks for years which wounded and killed American soldiers.

President Trump commented on the strike that he ordered at a rally in Florida Friday.

“His atrocities have been stopped for good, they have been stopped for good,” Trump said.

Senior White House officials and Trump himself say they killed Soleimani to avoid a major conflict with Iran.

“He was planning a very major attack and we got him,” Trump said at the rally.

Tezcür says it is unlikely Iran will target U.S. troops directly in reprisal for Soleimani's death, and they’re too weak to do anything directly on U.S. soil.

However, he says there’s a lot of other “soft targets” for Iran to possibly attack.

“There are lots of American assets in the Gulf region obviously," he said. "If you think about small Gulf countries, so there’s more potential for those kinds of attacks, I’d say.”

Anything from U.S. embassies and consulates to tourist destinations and American corporations could be targeted, he said.

Tezcür went on to say Iran usually operates through these proxy groups and doesn’t claim responsibility for attacks, but Soleimani was such a public figure in Iran that the country may feel more pressure to take action against the U.S.

He said it’s too early to tell though what will turn out until Iran responds.