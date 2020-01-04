TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — The Archbishop of America has arrived in Tampa ahead of Monday’s Epiphany celebration.

Archbishop Elpidophoros was enthroned in 2019, and this will be his first time throwing the cross during Tarpon Springs’ Epiphany. He is the Archbishop of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.

“I want to express my joy and my happiness that I am with you for the first time as Archbishop,” said Archbishop Elpidophoros.

Children from St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox School and community members gathered at Tampa International Airport to greet him as he arrived.

“I think it’s going to be very good and a once in a lifetime experience,” said 10-year-old Christos Glynatsis.

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America has arrived in Tampa for #Epiphany 2020 in Tarpon Springs @BN9 pic.twitter.com/j8j7Y62MU8 — Jorja Roman (@JorjaRoman) January 4, 2020

His flight was delayed a few hours due to weather, but the group waited to see him.

“I really appreciate what you’re doing and I know that this is an expression of your respect not to my person but to the archdiocese and to our church,” said Archbishop Elpidophoros.

This comes just a few days before Epiphany 2020. On Sunday, the Blessing of the Fleet ceremony will take place at the Sponge Docks.

This year the Prime Minister of Greece will also attend Tarpon Springs’ Epiphany. This is a first for the city. Kyriakos Mitsotakis will head to Washington, D.C. on Tuesday after the celebration to meet with President Donald Trump.