SANFORD, Fla. – A Sanford police officer who was arrested for driving under the influence has been relieved of duty, according to the department.

Officer Adam Feldman was arrested early Wednesday by the Lake Mary Police Department on charges of DUI and property damage, according to Sanford Police.

Feldman, who was hired by the department in 2017, was off duty at the time of his arrest, authorities said.

He has been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of a criminal and administrative investigation.

"We hold our officers, regardless of rank, to the highest standards of conduct and ethics," Sanford Police Chief Cecil said in a statement. "Although this is an ongoing investigation, it is important that we remain as transparent in the process as possible. It is important for the purposes of a sound investigation that all policy and protocol be followed. We ask for the community's support and patience as we conduct this investigation."