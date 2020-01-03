WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - A local small business owner is encouraging people to continue shopping local year-round.

Tanisha Kimbrough with Ta'nisha Monique Cupcakes in Winston-Salem appeared on a Netflix series baking competition called Sugar Rush Christmas.

She says her continued exposure helps to keep her business thriving, but she still needs the support of her community.

"We are not a big franchise,” Kimbrough says. “Your money, every dollar is going towards, is going toward this establishment. And not only this establishment but real families.”

Kimbrough's Netflix episode "O Christmas Tree" aired in November.