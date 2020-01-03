CLERMONT, Fla. — There will be no Pig on the Pond this year.

Project Scholars , the organization that hosts Clermont's big annual barbecue festival, says it's postponing the event until next year.

The three-day festival, which was supposed to be scheduled for March 6-8 this year, features a barbecue competition, live entertainment, carnival rides, and fireworks.

It's one of Central Florida's largest community festivals, drawing tens of thousands each year.

The board of Project Scholars says the event planner had to withdraw because of personal circumstances, and the group did not have time to plan for the festival this year.

Pig on the Pond serves as a fundraiser for the group, which provides scholarships for students in south Lake County. Project Scholars says they have reserve funds that will allow them to continue funding current scholarship recipients and award new scholarships this spring.

Organizers aim to bring the festival back March 5-7, 2021. More information on the scholarship program is available on the Project Scholars website .

