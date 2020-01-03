ORLANDO, Fla. — With the announcement by the Trump administration of new rules banning the manufacture and sale of certain flavored e-cigarette products as part of a plan to fight teen vaping, Orlando area e-cigarette retailers are preparing for just how much their businesses will be impacted.

Ban specifically applies to flavored cartridges

Tobacco, menthol flavored cartridges not affected

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday that companies have 30 days to stop manufacturing and selling fruit, candy, mint and dessert-flavored products.

The only two flavors they will be allowed to sell are tobacco and menthol vaping cartridges.

Staff at DANK Orlando City Smoke Shop say they check ID for all buyers to ensure they're not selling to anyone underage, but the ban will impact their business.

"We do sell the tobacco flavors and the menthol flavors, but not nearly as much as the mango, the blueberry, mint, and watermelon and flavors like that, so it is definitely going to affect us," said Assistant Manager Matt Harmon.

This ban applies to flavored cartridges, and it does not affect the larger tank-based vaping products that adults can customize.