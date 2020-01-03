ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be positioned in advance of an approaching cold front today, governed by breezy south winds and above-average temperatures.

Partly sunny skies will lead to increasing cloudiness this afternoon. Highs will climb into the low to mid-80s, rivaling some existing records. There could be a stray shower around this afternoon but much of the day will be dry, but breezy.

Tonight, rain will approach from the northwest as the next cold front moves through the Panhandle. Much of the rain will occur Saturday morning through midday as a broken line of showers and storms pushes through. Some gusty winds are possible.

The system will push through quickly, with a reinforcing shot of drier air arriving Saturday night. Sunday will be the brighter and drier weekend day, but temperatures will drop considerably. Highs on Sunday will be confined to near 60 degrees.

Beach and Boating Forecast

Deteriorating boating conditions are expected today as winds ramp up. Southerly winds of 10 to 15 knots will increase tomorrow, potentially to gale force. This will lend to hazardous boating throughout the weekend.

Today, seas will run between 3 to 4 feet offshore with a moderate chop on the Intracoastal. Waves of 1 to 2 feet in the nearshore waters will be poor for using a surfboard.

The risk of rip currents is low.

