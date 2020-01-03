There are more than 7,000 hotel rooms across Onondaga County. Yet, officials say, fewer people are visiting for vacations or conferences.

Lawmakers and hotel management say it’s a marketing issue.

"We have great restaurants and other things to do,” said Embassy Suites at Destiny USA Director of Sales Danielle Neuser. “We have Destiny. A lot of people have a lot of things to do here other than just business. I think once they're here they're very happy with what they find. We're kind of a hidden gem and we have to be able to sell ourselves a little better."

The Onondaga County Legislature wants to raise the room occupancy tax using the extra money to market the county.

Viraj Patel runs two hotels in the area. Like many owners, he supports the change.

"It will be paid by people who are not in the city or county,” said Patel. “It helps us promote the area, come in and spend their money here, and we all benefit from that."

Lawmakers say a 2% percent hotel tax increase will generate an additional $2.5 million dollars. Legislature Chair Dave Knapp says that's just the beginning.

"The idea of room occupancy tax is to create more room occupancy tax,” said Knapp. “And by doing so it also has the meta effect that when people are in town, they're buying gas. They're buying food. They're getting entertainment so that will generate sales tax, which is what we operate our county government on."

Lawmakers and hotel managers say it's crucial to increase the hotel tax now. With I-81 construction looming, they want to make sure potential visitors know Onondaga County is still open.

The resolution that county lawmakers passed now goes to Albany, which needs approval from the state legislature and Governor Andrew Cuomo. That decision is expected to come before the legislative session ends in June.