There will be plenty of Labatt Blue awaiting Bills fans who make the trek to Texas.

Labatt wholesalers say they ordered seven times the amount of beer than they usually do.

Sales have skyrocketed where fans have traveled for away games.

During the week of the Bills-Titans game in Nashville, Labatt sales went up 980 percent there.

For those staying local, though, Labatt is releasing a pale ale called "Shout." It will be available as soon as today at the Brew House in the Cobblestone district.