SARASOTA, Fla. – In Sarasota, amongst the sounds of seagulls and lapping tide, you'll find the iconic New Pass Grill and Bait Shop.

Here's what you need to know before you go:

1. New Pass Grill and Bait Shop is located on the waters of Sarasota just minutes from the Gulf waters. The tackle shop first opened in 1929 and is one of the oldest businesses in the area.

2. Now attached to the iconic tackle shop is a restaurant serving up tons of delicious home-style meals, from burgers and subs to fresh fish dinners.

3. Out of the tackle shop you can find an array of unique fishing decor and bait as well as schedule fishing charters that leave right from their docks. One of their popular fishing charters to book with is Poco Grande Fishing Charters with Captain Chris.

4. New Pass Grill and Bait Shop is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

5. For more information, visit newpassgrill.com.