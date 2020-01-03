PORT ORANGE, Fla. — More dead birds were found in the lake in Port Orange's city center Friday morning. The discovery comes after five anhingas and a turtle were found dead in November .

Here's what you should know about the dead animals, and what the city plans going forward:

Where were they?

Two dead birds were spotted by walkers early Friday morning in the lake behind the Port Orange City Hall. “We were walking around the lake with a friend, and there were two dead birds in the water over on the other side of the lake,” said Miriam Fisher, who often walks around the lake. “They were about 20 feet apart. You could tell they were birds. There were feathers."

What's wrong with them?

In November, when the bodies of five anhingas were found, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission collected the birds and sent them off for testing. According to the city, the animals tested negative for any type of disease.

Could it be the water?

According to Port Orange Mayor Donald Burnette, the city also conducted water testing. The test results were all clear.

What are the current concerns?

Because all of the tests came back negative, Burnette thinks these birds likely died because of natural causes or a predator. “We will do our very best (to find what happened), but if it is natural and it’s part of nature, there is not a whole lot any of us can do.”

What's the city doing next?

Due to the concerns, Burnette says the city will conduct further water testing to make sure everything is as it should be. “But if it is not, we will find that out. We will react to it, and we will do what we need to do to preserve this setting," he said.

But despite the additional water testing, the city said it will not send these new birds' bodies for necropsies. According to the city, the FWC told them its earlier testing was enough.