ORLANDO, Fla. – It has only been four months since one of the biggest projects in Creative Village open its doors to more than 600 UCF and Valencia students and already some area business are getting new clients and seeing an increase in business.

Creative Village developments helping business in Parramore

Nearby business owners say theyr are seeing an increase in business

Developers say longterm plans included more retail, restaurants

Al Lewis has run his International Car Wash in the heart of Parramore for over 40 years. He has had a front row seat to change in the area watching as Creative Village unfolded.

While he’s always had mixed feelings about the project he says so far he has noticed an increase in business due to activity in the area.

“I’ve gotten some referrals and business from some of the construction workers and some of the tenants over there,” Lewis said.

He isn’t the only one, new comers to the area. Jack and Jackie’s Wingz Thingz & BBQ has also seen heavy foot traffic from people who are new to the area.

Developer Craig Ustler, who has been at forefront of the Creative Village Project since its inception, says this small spike in business that some owners are seeing is expected.

“Yes we anticipated we would be able to move the needle a bit in the beginning and I think we have seen that but we are certainly far from done,” Ustler said.

Ustler says economic and community growths are all part of the evolving plan.

“It was important to open Amelia Court first and provide mixed income housing first and then come with the campus, and now come with the apartments and then come with the office piece and continue to add retail and restaurants as we go along,” Ustler said.

As the years pass, Lewis says he and his business will stay put for as long as he can, making the most of change and embrace the benefits when they come along.

“Of course you are going to have to adjust, the property is way too valuable for what I’m doing, I understand that,” Lewis said.

Construction continues right now on a new apartment development and work is set to start later this year on the $62,000,000 offices for Electronic Arts.