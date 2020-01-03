TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A 12-year-old boy in Titusville suffered a traumatic injury Friday, severing at least one finger and possibly causing more damage, when a powerful explosive blew up in his hand, records show.

Incident report: Boy grabbed mortar from dog's mouth; it exploded

It's unclear the extent of the boy's "traumatic" injuries to hand

Boy's grandmother was home at the time; she declined comment

The boy was setting off fireworks in the backyard of a home on Overlook Terrace before 4 p.m. when a dog grabbed a 6-inch mortar and ran away with it, a police incident report said.

The boy “…took the mortar from the dog’s mouth and it exploded in his hand,” the report said.

The report said his grandmother was inside the house at the time. She declined comment to Spectrum News 13.

The report did not clearly describe the boy’s injuries. The document said a “finger was severed.” It also said the “mortar blew off in grandson’s hand” and a juvenile male “blew off hand.”

A spokeswoman confirmed that Titusville Police officers responded.

“Titusville Police assisted with a medical call in reference to a firework injury this afternoon on Overlook Terrace,” Amy L. Matthews, a Titusville Police Department spokeswoman, told Spectrum News 13 in a statement. “The Titusville Fire Department was the primary EMS responder.”

That agency couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.

But Brevard County Fire Rescue said on Twitter said the child suffered a “traumatic injury.”

“Pediatric Trauma Alert injuries from fireworks,” Brevard County Fire Rescue’s Tweet said. A medical helicopter was “on the call,” the post said.

Many details were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.