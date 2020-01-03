MELBOURNE, Fla. — Police took two men into custody Friday after following them for several hours and observing suspicious activity from Melbourne to Cocoa Beach.

Police looking for connection to suspicious death

Men seen dumping large bags from Cocoa Beach to Melbourne

Police say they're looking at whether these men are connected to a recent suspicious death.

Melbourne police say an officer followed the men up in a U-Haul truck up to the Cocoa Beach area and witnessed them dump large plastic bags at several apartment and condo complexes.

UNDER SURVEILLANCE: @MelbournePolice follow pair of men driving UHaul for hours this afternoon, watch as they dump large plastic bags in area dumpsters. Taken into custody to see if it’s linked to recent suspicious death. @MyNews13 #News13Brevard @Jon_Shaban pic.twitter.com/JntJf1fSgA — Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) January 3, 2020

The men then made their way back to Melbourne, where officers witnessed the men dump more large bags in dumpsters.

The U-Haul pulled into a Sunoco in Melbourne just after 4 p.m., and that's when officers made the arrests.

Police are not saying why they think the men might be connected.