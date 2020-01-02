TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa chef served up a historic win recently on national television.

Tampa Chef wins on "Beat Bobby Flay"

Rosana Rivera, along with husband Ricardo Castro, is a chef at Xilo Mexican in Tampa

Chef Rosana took down the title with her signature beef empanadas

Rosana Rivera, a chef at Xilo Mexican restaurant became the first Latin woman to "Beat Bobby Flay" on the popular Food Network show.

Rivera took down the famous chef on a recent episode of his cooking competition show.

"We’re representing Tampa," Rivera's husband Ricardo Castro, who is also a chef and appeared on the show. "We’re representing latinos, we’re representing Puerto Ricans."

Rivera had to compete against her husband in order to move on to the next stage.

"I made a whipped ricotta with ripe papaya and honey," Castro said.

Proud to represent our beautiful #Tampa and all #Latinos Thank you!! ❤🇵🇷 https://t.co/qW2W2lWZOc — Chef Rosana Rivera (@chef_rosana) December 28, 2019

But Rivera beat him.

Once she moved on to face Bobby Flay himself, Rivera made her signature beef empanadas - a fan favorite at Xilo restaurant, located at the Hall on Franklin near downtown Tampa.

"It’s a product that I felt reflected our culture, Ricardo’s as well," Rivera. "Our heritage as well as what we’ve been doing in Tampa."

And now the Tampa chef has made history.

"Being a female chef in this industry, we don’t get these opportunities very often," she said. "And also being latina. I’m the first Puerto Rican that beats Bobby Flay."

She may have taken home the prize, but it is the couple's teamwork that got them to where they are.

"It didn’t work for me," Castro said. "But it worked for her, so it made me as much or even more happy than if I was going to win."