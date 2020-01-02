CAPE CANAVERAL AIR FORCE STATION, Fla. — SpaceX has pushed back the date of the first Space Coast launch of 2020.

SpaceX moves launch date for 3rd Starlink mission

Launch from Cape Canaveral AFS set for January 6

Falcon 9 rocket will carry 60 internet satellites

The launch for the company's third Starlink mission, which was originally set for Friday, is now targeted for Monday night.

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 60 Starlink satellites will launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station's Launch Complex 40. The launch window is set for 9:09 p.m. ET to 9:29 p.m. ET.

Poor weather conditions are expected for Friday night, which is what prompted the change. The Air Force's 45th Weather Squadron is forecasting 90 percent favorable weather conditions for Monday.