ORLANDO, Fla. — Southeast winds will help drive temperatures back to the upper 70s today as high pressure shifts east.

Plan on plenty of sunshine and dry conditions for getting back to work today after the holiday.

Decent boating conditions are in store for today for those heading out of the water. Expect seas of 2 to 3 feet offshore and a moderate chop on the Intracoastal.

Waves of 1 to 2 feet in the nearshore waters will be poor for using a surfboard. The risk of rip currents is low.

Friday will bring more warmth and breezy conditions with some scattered clouds.

Rain will then develop overnight into Saturday as next cold front swings through. This one appears to move through quickly, but Saturday is the day that will be the most impacted with scattered showers.

A few thunderstorms may be embedded.

Much of it will move out by late in the afternoon, leading to a cooler and drier second half of the weekend.

Highs on Sunday will be held close to 60 degrees with plenty of sun.

