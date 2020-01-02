MAITLAND, Fla. — Nick Gordon, the former boyfriend of Whitney Houston's daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, died after being found unresponsive in an Orlando-area hotel room, according to Maitland Police.

Officers and personnel with the Maitland Fire and Rescue were called out to a Sheraton hotel near Interstate 4 and Maitland Boulevard just after 5 a.m. New Year's Day over an unresponsive man, the police department said in a news release.

At the scene, first responders treated the person, later identified as Nicholas Bouler. He was transported to AdventHealth Altamonte Springs hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Bouler was also Nick Gordon.

An Atlanta-based attorney for the 30-year-old Gordon, Joe S. Habachy, confirmed his death .

""My heart is heavy today after learning that my long time client Nick Gordon died at the young age of thirty. While I cannot speak to the specific circumstances of his death, I can say that it's been truly heartbreaking to have witnessed first hand the total devastation that drug addiction has wreaked upon a group of young friends, all of whom were loved and had immense potential," Habachy wrote. "Despite all of the incredible challenges Nick faced over the last few years I can honestly say that he worked hard to hold his head up and stay sober and that he genuinely wanted a happy healthy life with his family more than anything else. My heart goes out to the family and friends Nick leaves behind and to any other families dealing with the losses and heartache caused by drugs."

In January 2015, Bobbi Kristina Brown — the 22-year-old daughter of singers Houston and Bobby Brown — was found unresponsive in a bathtub. She died in a coma six months later. In a wrongful-death lawsuit filed by her family, Gordon, her former partner, was found liable for her death, though he wasn't criminally charged.

Drugs were found in Bobbi Kristina's system, but a medical examiner couldn't definitively rule on exactly how she died. Her family blamed Gordon and sued, and an Atlanta judge ordered him to pay $36 million to her estate.

Her mother, Whitney Houston, had drowned in a bathtub in 2012. Gordon had a tattoo of Houston on his arm.