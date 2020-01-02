LAKELAND, Fla. — A Lakeland man celebrated his 109th birthday at Lake Morton Plaza on Thursday.

Ike Newcomer was in good spirits, still walking with a walker, and relaxing in his own apartment before coming down for his birthday party.

“I feel very tired. Besides I think I’m pretty good," said Newcomer.

At his party, he chatted with friends and even danced with his daughter, Patty Johnson, which was quite the treat for him considering he used to square dance in his younger years.

But Newcomer will tell you, his old age is starting to get to him.

“It’s not easy, old age. But I’m thankful I don’t have any pain or anything,” said Newcomer.

He may not be in pain but he said his eyes and ears have started to fail him in the past year.

“My eyes are bad. We can’t do anything about it no more. Everything looks blurred to me,” Newcomer said.

His daughter said he doesn’t use Facebook or own a cellphone, but he was playing games on the computer and emailing up until last year.

His favorite invention over the years is television, but he said now he can no longer enjoy it.

Newcomer was born in Pennsylvania on Jan. 2, 1911. He moved to Florida to raise his two children and build homes in the Sarasota area. After he retired in 1975, he traveled in an RV with his wife across the country for seven years.

“He’s traveled all over the United States and Canada. He’s been to every state except Hawaii,” Johnson said.

He believes the reason he’s lived so long is because of his love for walking.

“At 75, I’d walk every morning. So I think walking was the best for me,” Newcomer said.