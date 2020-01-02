SAN ANTONIO – Former San Antonio Mayor and Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro announced Thursday he will suspend his 2020 presidential campaign.

Did not qualify for recent debates

Released several reform policies during run

Castro did not qualify for the November or December Democratic debates. He was the last Texan standing in the Democratic pool, after Beto O’Rourke dropped out of the race on November 1.

During the Detroit debates in August, Castro had a breakout moment, supporting decriminalizing undocumented border crossings and calling out former Vice President Joe Biden for his opposing stance.

"Mr. Vice President, it looks like one of us has learned the lessons of the past. One of us hasn't," Castro said during the debate.

Despite Castro’s campaign efforts, his numbers struggled in the polls throughout his run.

In a video released Thursday morning, Castro thanked supporters, and highlighted the campaign’s efforts.

It’s with profound gratitude to all of our supporters that I suspend my campaign for president today.



I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together. I’m going to keep fighting for an America where everyone counts—I hope you’ll join me in that fight. pic.twitter.com/jXQLJa3AdC — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 2, 2020

“I’m so proud of the campaign we’ve run together. We’ve shaped the conversation on so many important issues in this race, stood up for the most vulnerable people, and given a voice to those who are often forgotten,” said Castro in the video. “But with only a month until the Iowa caucuses, and given the circumstances of this campaign season, I have determined that it simply isn’t our time.”

The video concludes: “So today it’s with a heavy heart and with profound gratitude, that I will suspend my campaign for president. To all who have been inspired by our campaign, especially our young people, keep reaching for your dreams—and keep fighting for what you believe in. ¡Ganaremos un día!”

Castro released several reform plans during his run, including a police reform plan and animal rights plan.