1. There is a brand new experience at Wild Florida in Kenansville where you'll feel like you're on an African Safari! Their Drive Through Safari officially opened to the public on December 23rd and you can now traverse the 2 mile trail on 85 plus acres.

2. Inside the safari they have hundreds of animals and dozens of different types of species that come from Central Florida, Africa, Southeast Asia and other exotic locations across the globe!

3. In addition to the safari Wild Florida also offers airboat tours and they have an expansive gator and animal park you can walk through.

4. Wild Florida is open every day except on Sundays from 9 AM to 6 PM.

5. For more information be sure to check out their website, https://wildfloridairboats.com.