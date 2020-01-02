DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — One of several New Year's 2020 babies born in Central Florida came into the world at AdventHealth Daytona Beach .

Mother Marleny Mendez had her child, Levi, early Wednesday morning.

Levi was born at 3:43 a.m. at 9 pounds, 6 ounces. Mendez's family was there to celebrate with her.

"He was due December 25, a Christmas baby, but he waited until today," Mendez said later Wednesday.

Mendez apparently has a lot to celebrate now in January: Mendez also has a 2-year-old son whose birthday is January 2.

"I thought he was going to share his birthday with his brother," she said.

The first two babies of 2020 in Orlando were born just minutes apart.

Baby boy Ace entered the world at Orlando Health South Lake Hospital as the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Day, weighing 6 pounds, 6 ounces.

Just four minutes later, Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies also celebrated the birth of its first baby of 2020, a girl weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces.

Both mothers and their babies were doing well Wednesday.