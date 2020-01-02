ORLANDO, Fla. — The Zisa family gathered with friends and first responders to honor the life of little Adalyn Zisa on her birthday, New Year’s Day.

Family gathers to honor 17-month-old killed in crash

Adalyn was killed when she and her parents were on bikes and struck by a driver

Adalyn Zisa was killed in June

Shannon Zisa was riding bikes with her husband and daughter then 17 month-old Adalyn in June, when police say a driver allegedly on drugs ran onto the sidewalk and hit them.

Putting Shannon’s husband Dane in a coma, and killing her daughter.

Wednesday they sang 'Happy Birthday' to her at the crash site.

They also set up a large memorial there.

“She was sweet, and she was kind, and she was an angel who walked the earth for a very short time. But she was a blessing and the best 17 months and 1 day of my life," Zisa said.

Shannon had some good news about her husband, Dane is now out of his coma. He is breathing and eating on his own.

"Which is a miracle," Zisa said.

Family and friends sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Adalyn at her memorial. Her mother Shannon says her husband is out of his coma, and able to eat on his own again. But he’s going to need long term care. @MyNews13 #ZisaStrong pic.twitter.com/rHNMg4OYmW — Eric Mock (@EricMockTV) January 1, 2020

But she says they need to move him to a hospital that specializes in neurological care, which will be expensive.

“To have to choose between putting your husband in the best care possible, versus keeping your house is a hard choice,” Zisa said.

And even with the more than $100,000 raised for the family on Gofund me, they’ll still need much more to get him back to normal.

“I will find a way to get him in the best of the best facilities, we will get him walking, we will get him back,” Zisa said.

Coming back here to celebrate Adalyn’s birthday brought back traumatic memories for Shannon.

“I laid on that sidewalk, and tried desperately to crawl to her, my husband was next to me facedown bleeding on a sidewalk, and I couldn’t get to either of them…” Zisa said.

But she says the reason she came back is more important.

“So to be back here…it’s a lot, but she deserves to be honored, deserves to remembered, she deserves to be loved and to know how many people’s lives she’s touched,” Zisa said.

The driver of the car who allegedly hit them was 48-year-old Shona Lynn Wallace

She has been charged with one count of DUI manslaughter, two counts of DUI with serious bodily injury, and possession of drug paraphernalia in connection to the fatal crash.