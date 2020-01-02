MAITLAND, Fla. – The Enzian will host a special screening of The Bit Player this month.

Enzian will host special screening of "The Bit Player"

Documentary about Claude Shannon who introduced the bit

Screening will take place January 12 at 12 p.m.

The documentary film about Claude Shannon, who's generally regarded as the "father of the information age," will screen January 12 at 12 p.m.

Using a mix of interviews, archival footage and animation, The Bit Player tells the story of how's Shannon introduction of "the bit" revolutionized every aspect of modern life, including communication, neuroscience and artificial intelligence.

In addition to the film, the event will also include a tech brunch and science demo outside the Enzian at 11 a.m. and a post-film discussion with director Mark A. Levinson at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets for the special screening are $9 each.

The special screening is partnership with the Orlando Science Center for the museum's annual Otronicon tech expo, which runs January 17-20.

&amp;nbsp;

The Bit Player Trailer from IEEE Information Theory Society on Vimeo.