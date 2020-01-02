MELBOUNE, Fla. -- The U.S.'s first "water circus" is bringing its high flying act to Brevard County.

Cirque Italia is making Melbourne the first stop on its world tour.

The performances called "Aqua" are highlighted by a large, state-of-the-art water curtain that draws from a 35,000-gallon-pool underneath the stage.

The group has visited Melbourne's Wickham Park for the past two years, performing to sold-out shows of 1,400 patrons at a time.

"We think that bringing something like this over here instead of everybody having to travel to Orlando, we think that people really appreciate that," Cirque Italia's Corissa Fusco said. "And we appreciate theme as well."

Cirque Italia will be at Melbourne's Wickham Park through Sunday.

Tickets costs between $10 and $50 and can be purchased online at cirqueitalia.com.