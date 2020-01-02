VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Almost a dozen vehicles along Interstate 4 and Interstate 95 were damaged by gunfire consistent with a BB or pellet gun Wednesday night, Volusia County authorities say.

No injuries have been reported so far, Sheriff Mike Chitwood says

Vehicles reported damaged in Deltona, DeLand, Daytona Beach

Chitwood: Damage consistent with pellet, BB, or small-caliber gun

The shootings happened on eastbound I-4, near the Seminole County line, and northbound I-95 toward Flagler County. At least 10 damaged vehicles were reported across Deltona, DeLand, Daytona Beach, and north I-95, Volusia Sheriff's investigators say.

Initial reports indicate that the damage was caused by a small-caliber gun, pellet gun, or BB gun, they said.

Witnesses have provided varying descriptions of a possible suspect vehicle.

"We will continue working with our partners in DeLand and Daytona and provide updates as they're available in the future," Chitwood said.

Several law enforcement agencies, including the Florida Highway Patrol, are investigating.