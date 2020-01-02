MELBOURNE, Fla. — Augustus Sol Invictus, a white nationalist who ran for a U.S. Senate seat in 2017 as a Republican and a year earlier tried to win the Libertarian nomination for a Senate seat, was arrested Monday in Brevard County on an out-of-state warrant, jail records show.

White nationalist politician Augustus Sol Invictus arrested

Report: Picked up on out-of-state warrant at Brevard mall

Invictus was a headlining speaker at the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that turned deadly when a white supremacist rammed his car into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing Heather Heyer and injuring more than a dozen others.

Invictus, listed on Brevard County Jail records as having an Ocala address, was arrested at a Brevard mall on a warrant out of South Carolina, the Miami Herald reported. The newspaper said the arrest was first reported by Nick Martin, whose Twitter profile says he covers "hate and extremism" in the U.S.

Martin said on Twitter that Invictus is facing charges of kidnapping, weapons violations, and domestic violence.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks extremists, calls Invictus "a goat-slaughtering, warmongering, repeat Senate candidate from Florida."

During his run for the Libertarian nomination for Senate in 2016, Invictus infamously claimed he'd killed a goat and drank its blood . "There is no room for racists and bigots in the Libertarian Party," Libertarian National Committee Executive Director Wes Benedict said at the time . Invictus later left Libertarians and joined the Republican Party.

The Brevard Jail records say Invictus is due back in court January 15.