ORLANDO, Fla. — A Tampa Bay-area man without a permit to carry a concealed weapon was caught with a 9mm handgun and ammunition near a parking garage for Disney Springs on New Year’s Eve, an arrest report said.

Report: Lutz man had 9mm handgun, ammo

Sheriff's Office dog sniffed out firearm

Deputies found gun tucked into waistband under shirt

Hector Manuel Figueroa Medina, 43, of Lutz was charged with carrying a concealed firearm, trespassed from all Disney properties, and booked into the Orange County Jail.

He was released Thursday after posting a $1,000 bond.

A law-enforcement dog trained to sniff out guns and ammo reacted to a man at 8:20 p.m. while officers with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office were checking pedestrians.

Deputies were at the Orange parking garage exit on the Disney Springs promenade at 1506 E. Buena Vista Blvd., a Sheriff’s Office report said.

The gun was tucked into the right side of his waistband, covered by his shirt, a report said.

In an interview with deputies at a Sheriff's Office office on Disney property, the man admitted that he did not have a “Florida-issued concealed weapons permit nor did he possess one from any other state."

He said he applied for one three months ago in the mail but had not yet received a permit, according to his arrest report.