ORLANDO, Fla. — A Tampa Bay-area man without a permit to carry a concealed weapon was caught with a 9mm handgun and ammunition near a parking garage for Disney Springs on New Year’s Eve, an arrest report said.
Hector Manuel Figueroa Medina, 43, of Lutz was charged with carrying a concealed firearm, trespassed from all Disney properties, and booked into the Orange County Jail.
He was released Thursday after posting a $1,000 bond.
A law-enforcement dog trained to sniff out guns and ammo reacted to a man at 8:20 p.m. while officers with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office were checking pedestrians.
Deputies were at the Orange parking garage exit on the Disney Springs promenade at 1506 E. Buena Vista Blvd., a Sheriff’s Office report said.
The gun was tucked into the right side of his waistband, covered by his shirt, a report said.
In an interview with deputies at a Sheriff's Office office on Disney property, the man admitted that he did not have a “Florida-issued concealed weapons permit nor did he possess one from any other state."
He said he applied for one three months ago in the mail but had not yet received a permit, according to his arrest report.
The suspect's 9mm was made by Kahr Arms. He had two magazines, 14 rounds and "an unknown bail bondsman's badge," the report noted.