KISSIMMEE, Fla. — For one Kissimmee man, losing nearly half of his body weight was a New Year’s resolution but also the parth toward a lifelong dream.
Ever since Christopher Montijo was a young boy he dreamt of having a military career. However up until a year ago, he did not meet the weight/height requirement.
Montijo embarked in a lifestyle change. He switched from soda to water, and began meal prepping and exercising daily.
"I will cook Sunday for the whole week, that way I have lunch and dinner ready," Montijo said. "No excuses that I am tired or I don't have this ingredient or anything like that. It’s already done.”
A year later, he went from 355 lbs to 190 lbs, all in order to join the U.S. Army.
Dr. Richard Bragg, the founder of Svelte Medical Weight Loss Center, said the amount of weight Montijo lost is substantial but not impossible. Dr. Bragg encourages folks on a drastic weight loss mission to seek out a doctor.
Montijo starts basic training on Monday in Fort Jackson, South Carolina.