KISSIMMEE, Fla. — For one Kissimmee man, losing nearly half of his body weight was a New Year’s resolution but also the parth toward a lifelong dream.

Ever since Christopher Montijo was a young boy he dreamt of having a military career. However up until a year ago, he did not meet the weight/height requirement.

Montijo embarked in a lifestyle change. He switched from soda to water, and began meal prepping and exercising daily.

"I will cook Sunday for the whole week, that way I have lunch and dinner ready," Montijo said. "No excuses that I am tired or I don't have this ingredient or anything like that. It’s already done.”

A year later, he went from 355 lbs to 190 lbs, all in order to join the U.S. Army.

Dr. Richard Bragg, the founder of Svelte Medical Weight Loss Center , said the amount of weight Montijo lost is substantial but not impossible. Dr. Bragg encourages folks on a drastic weight loss mission to seek out a doctor.

Montijo starts basic training on Monday in Fort Jackson, South Carolina.





