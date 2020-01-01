NATIONWIDE — David Stern, the longtime NBA commissioner credited with the league's incredible rebound in the 1980s, has died at 77.

"David took over the NBA in the 1984 with the league at a crossroads," said current commissioner Adam Silver in an official statement by the NBA .

"But over the course of 30 years as commissioner, he ushered in the modern global NBA."

The league was dealing with low ratings and legal issues with players, among other things, when Stern took over. Stern started his time as commissioner around the same time that Michael Jordan started as a player.

Stern oversaw expansion that added several teams, including the Orlando Magic, which started play in 1989.

Stern suffered a brain hemorrhage about three weeks ago. He died on Wednesday.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern. Our thoughts and condolences go out to both the Stern and NBA families. — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) January 1, 2020

Stern had been involved with the NBA for nearly two decades before he became its fourth commissioner on Feb. 1, 1984. By the time he left his position in 2014, a league that had struggled for a foothold had grown into a more than $5 billion a year industry and made NBA basketball perhaps the world’s most popular sport after soccer.

Stern had a hand in nearly every initiative to do that, including drug testing, the salary cap and implementation of a dress code.

The trained lawyer helped the league become televised in more than 200 countries and territories, and in more than 40 languages.

Stern was also key in the forming of the Women's National Basketball Association, which started play in 1997.

