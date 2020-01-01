TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Jennifer Allen's Christmas present this year came on its own terms.

The mood was festive at the Allen home Christmas Eve afternoon. Family had gathered for a feast.

"We were hosting Christmas Eve dinner. We had everyone come over," she says.

Then, suddenly, a pregnant Allen knew something was happening.

"I got dressed, got to the front door — and my water broke, right then and there," she said.

Jennifer, her husband, Mark, and sister Danielle Martin hopped in the car to embark on a 35-minute drive to the hospital. They thought they had plenty of time.

But the baby had other plans.

That's when they decided to call 911.

Danielle Martin: She keeps feeling like she has to push and she's trying not to, but it's happening.

Dispatcher: I would recommend you pull off the road.

So they pulled off of Interstate 95, at mile marker 203 near Cocoa.

"OK, we are having the baby in the car," Martin says. "We waited too long!"

The friendly voice on the other end of the call, veteran Brevard County Fire Rescue dispatcher Karen Holley, kept the family at ease.

Dispatcher: You can see the baby?

Martin: No, oh yes, I can see his head.

Dispatcher: You're doing good, you're doing good!

Mark Allen: There he is! There he is! He's out!

Dispatcher: Wrap the baby up. Don't pull it too far away from Mom, OK?

Holley instructed them to wipe the baby's nose and mouth and to make sure he was still breathing.

Dispatcher: Can you tell me if it's a boy or girl?

Mark Allen: It's a boy.

Dispatcher: It's a boy! OK, congratulations and have a Merry Christmas.

Paramedics arrived.

"They came up to the car and said, 'So we're having a baby?" Martin says. "Oh, you had the baby. Merry Christmas!"

Said Holley: "I just had to know if it was a boy or a girl, you know?"

A week later, 7 pound, 4 ounce Taylor Joseph Allen met the person who helped him come into the world.

BABY ON BOARD: #Titusville woman gives birth on side of I-95 en route to hospital Christmas Eve. Family meets @BCFRpio dispatcher who guided woman’s husband, sister through delivery in front seat of car! Story tonight @MyNews13 #News13Brevard @bn9 @Jon_Shaban pic.twitter.com/S4wBuzbxQR — Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) January 1, 2020

He was the fourth baby she's helped deliver, but it was the first time she's gotten to meet one.

"They did an amazing job," Holley said. "They listened. And that's always key."

"You're amazing," Jennifer Allen said to Holley. "Thank you for what you do. You're just part of the family now."

Little Taylor may have earned a lifelong nickname based on his birthplace: "Mile marker 203!" the Allens say.

The new mom says she will stay in touch with Holley, sending pictures as Taylor grows.