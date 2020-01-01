MELBOURNE, Fla. — Eight malnourished, ailing dogs found abandoned outside an animal shelter are recovering, thanks to the SPCA of Brevard , which is giving them a second chance by finding them new homes.

Here's what you need to know about the case, and when you can check them out:

1. Brevard County officials on Tuesday found eight small dogs in one crate abandoned outside the Melbourne animal shelter. The dogs were severely malnourished, matted, covered in urine and feces, and had various injuries.

2. The dogs were taken to the SPCA in Titusville where overnight, they received treatment for their injuries and were groomed.

3. Some of the dogs are doing better than others, but the SPCA hopes all the dogs will make a full recovery.

4. The dogs will currently be placed in foster homes while they heal, Later, they'll be made available for adoption to find a more permanent home.

5. If you would like to keep up with the animals' progress, check out the SPCA Titusville chapter's Facebook page .