ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people are dead after a shooting outside a club in Orange County, according to the sheriff's office.

The incident happened at The Spot Events Center in a plaza on the corner of Edgewater Drive and Lee Road. Deputies say the calls came in around 4:30 a.m.

Deputies say when they arrived they found two people shot inside. Both were killed.

Reports of shooting at strip mall near Edgewater Drive and Lee Road.

Witness says it happened at The Spot Events center. She says she saw two men shot and lying on the ground pic.twitter.com/9CEPkuebGn — Daniel Messineo (@DanielMessineo) January 1, 2020

The events center is an after-hours club that was having a New Year's Eve party, which was wrapping up. The shooting happened in a VIP area.

At this time deputies do not know who the suspect is. They are still interviewing witnesses.

Deputies say they haven't had any major issues with the club before. Security guards are usually staged outside the place, and they don't normally check for weapons.

Reporter Dan Messineo is at the scene gathering more details and will have updates all morning long on Spectrum News 13.