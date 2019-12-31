ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 56-year-old woman was rescued Monday evening after jumping from a ferryboat at Walt Disney World, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The woman was traveling on a ferryboat in the Seven Seas Lagoon when she intentionally jumped into the water near Magic Kingdom, deputies said.

A rescue unit with the Sheriff's Office responded to the lagoon and pulled the woman from the water. The woman had minor injuries and was taken to a hospital, where deputies told Spectrum News that she will be held under the Baker Act.

A video shared on Twitter shows a rescue boat in the lagoon following the incident. Guests on the ferryboat at the time described the scene as "chaotic."

The ferryboats, which transport guests to and from Magic Kingdom and the Transportation and Ticket Center, were temporarily down while the woman was being rescued.

The Sheriff's Office is calling the incident involving the woman a suicide attempt.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.