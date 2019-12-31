LAKELAND, Fla. — A candlelight vigil was held in Lakeland Monday evening for the victims of a double murder on Christmas Eve.

Racheal Ramsey and her friend, Chris Pine, were killed by the father of Ramsey's children.

Ramsey's daughters, along with Pine's two children, were removed from the home by Lakeland Police following the shooting.

Several hundred people gathered at Lake Mirror Monday to remember Ramsey.

Her uncle, David Murray, said it's a difficult time.

"No one ever expected anything like this," he said. "People say it happens to other people. Well, guess what, we're the other people this time."

"Beautiful girl inside and out," Murray said about Ramsey. "We're just going to miss her. I mean, there's nobody who can replace her."

The vigil included songs, a poem, prayers and candles.

Jessica Criss organized the event. She said she's known Ramsey for more than a decade and calls her a "beautiful soul."

"You couldn't meet Racheal and not love her," Criss told us. "She was just the most amazing person and I just wanted her family to feel the love and support from the community."

A private gathering also took place nearby for Pine.

His friends described him as a "good person" and "caring father."

GoFundMe campaigns have been set up to help the Ramsey and Pine families. If you wish to learn more or make a charitable donation, visit the campaign pages linked below:

Rachael Ramsey: https://www.gofundme.com/f/raising-money-for-the-ramsey-family

Chris Pine: https://www.gofundme.com/f/chris-pine039s-memorial-and-family-fund

This Gofundme.com site is not managed by Spectrum Bay News 9. For more information on how the site works and the rules visit http://www.gofundme.com/safety.