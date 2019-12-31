ORLANDO, Fla. — Tonight, we say goodbye to 2019 and ring in the New Year.

Thousands in Central Florida will head downtown to Church Street for the celebration. Partiers wanting to be right where the action is will pack into this area and ring in the new year with the big orange drop.

Organizers of the event say there is going to be plenty of fun out here tonight.

For starters, crews are shutting down part of Church Street to set up a stage for live music. Also, there will be a big video wall showing the live ball drop in New York City.

And to top it all off, there will be a big pyrotechnics display.

The big orange drop has been going on for 20 years, and those putting on the event, say you can only get this kind of fun in Central Florida.

"New Year’s is our crown jewel event of the year," said Orange Drop Founder and Organizer Pete Ghalam. "With our roots in the citrus industry it’s something we want to be known for."

Meanwhile, Orlando Police said extra security will be in place.

Extra officers down here patrolling in cruisers, bicycle and even on horses.