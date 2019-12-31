APOPKA, Fla. — Cattle broke loose Tuesday morning and moseyed along several Apopka-area roads, snarling traffic as police worked to corral the fugitive cows.

Cows, bulls mosey onto Apopka-area highways

Cowboys, patrol cars corralled the animals

Police say they got calls around 6:30 a.m. about multiple cows and bulls along State Road 414, U.S. 441, and Hiawassee Road in the Apopka area.

Viewer video sent to Spectrum News 13 showed police trying to block in cows amid the morning traffic, causing one bull to flee on hoof.

Cowboys on horseback even came in to help wrangle the cows.

Eventually, Apopka police said they called in Orange County Sheriff's Office's agriculture unit, because it had more resources to capture the cattle.