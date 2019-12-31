WINDERMERE, Fla. — Julie O'Neill's class at Keene’s Crossing Elementary School encourages students to talk and share notes - a practice that is all around unique.

"We are just going to mingle around the room, okay?" O'Neill tells her class. "Ready and mingle! Mingle, mingle, mingle."

It's not musical chairs but O'Neill's students still have plenty of fun.

O'Neill's fourth graders are encouraged to talk in class, sharing the essays they've written with a partner and learning all about how to elaborate on their work.

This is a unique teaching style. And it's just one reason of many why fellow teachers nominated O'Neill as an A-Plus Teacher.

O'Neill says she's just doing what she loves: Helping her students.

"And I'm their biggest supporter," O'Neill said of her students. "I'm their biggest cheerleader and it's nice when some of my older students come back to visit me and tell me thank you and I think that's the biggest reward."

O'Neill says she there's something special about elementary school.

"The age," she said. "They still like us. And they're happy to be here. They're excited and I just love to motivate those little ones."

It is something she does constantly.

O'Neill said she is deeply honored to be chosen by a colleague as one of the best of the best. She burst into tears when she found out.

"We normally don't get the recognition that I think all teachers deserve."