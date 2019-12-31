DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — After strong feelings from both sides, the Beach Street Streetscape project in Daytona Beach is slated to begin in January 2020.
The project will make changes to sidewalks, lighting, and other changes on the important downtown roadway.
Here's what you need to know.
- P&S Paving: The City recently hired P&S Paving for $4.4 million take on the project.
- Pedestrian Friendly: The streetscape widens sidewalks in front of storefronts, adds shade trees, offers new and brighter lighting, and reconstructs the decorative arches damaged by Hurricane Irma. This is all in an effort to make the street more destination focused.
- Traffic: During the project, lanes on Beach Street from Orange Avenue to Bay Street will go from four lanes to two in an effort to slow traffic.
- Parking: Through the project, 43 additional parking spaces along Beach street will be added.
- Help for Businesses: At the last commission meeting, the city discussed helping businesses during the construction. They plan to create permanent signage to the stores, creating awareness campaigns and making valet parking and trolley’s available among other things.