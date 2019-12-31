NATIONWIDE — How you're ringing in the New Year is different than before — or so the trends indicate.

People enjoying drinks with less sugar, lower alcohol content

2019 was the year of hard seltzer beverages

2020 trends will see similar likings to hard seltzer, coffee

This past year saw new trends in the food and beverage industry.

What will we be consuming in 2020?

We'll be drinking bubbly, but not the kind you're thinking.

And we’ll be eating with less sugar, according to longtime research firm Nielsen in its 2020 forecast reports .

This past year was the year of hard seltzer, with a break-out year for brands such as White Claw, Truly, and a whole host of other beverage brands supplying their own sparkling water with a buzz.

As far as the foods we eat, Nielsen said the trend is to eat healthier, or at least try to. Its survey found that one in three plan to eat less fast food in the next five years.

Sugar consumption is down 2 percent across the U.S., its study shows.

That's why hard seltzer took off in 2019, and for 2020, low sugar and low alcohol content ready-to-drink cocktails are expected to become a thing.

How we're drinking in our area

Excessive drinking in Florida is not good and not bad. Florida is in the middle, says the federal government .

County by county , Hillsborough and Pinellas are in the top 15 of bingers.

But the trends show less of a thirst compared with our friends in New England and Midwestern states.