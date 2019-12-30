PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A death row inmate convicted in a gruesome murder in the Bay area back in 1985 is trying to clear his name.

James Dailey facing execution in 1985 murder of 14-year-old girl; stay of execution expires Monday

Dailey's attorneys say he is innocent, working with innocence project

Signed statement from co-defendent Jack Pearcy saying he is solely responsible for the death of Shelly Boggio

His stay of execution expires Monday.

James Dailey was originally scheduled to be executed Nov. 7, but a federal court gave defense lawyers more time to make their case. Attorneys for Dailey, however, contain to maintain his innocence.

The filing in a Pinellas County circuit court included a signed statement from Jack Pearcy saying he is solely responsible for the death of Shelly Boggio, whose body was found in the water off Indian Rocks Beach.

She had been stabbed and drowned. Pearcy, now 64, and Daily, now 73, were convicted of first degree murder in separate trials. Pearcy is serving a life sentence.

Pearcy signed a similar statement in 2017 but then refused to testify at an evidentiary hearing and Dailey's conviction was upheld.

Now an attorney for Dailey working with the innocence project said the case against him was weak and he is innocent.

If Dailey's attorneys are granted an evidentiary hearing, it could happen early next month.

The appeal on behalf of James Dailey comes three days before a stay of execution expires. Dailey was originally scheduled to be executed Nov. 7, but a federal court gave defense lawyers more time to make their case. (Florida State Prison)