ORLANDO, Fla. — Sunday marked the busiest holiday travel day at Orlando International Airport as thousands of people are taking to the skies.

175,000 passengers on Sunday alone

The 175,000 passengers flying Sunday are part of record numbers of holiday travelers at the airport. From December 20 to January 9, a of total of 3.2 million people will be going through MCO.

Nick Nima from Orlando was heading to Newark with some friends to visit his family. He got to the airport two hours before his flight.

“I haven’t seen my family in quite a while right now, so it will be a good time to spend New Year’s with them,” said Nima.

Wait times Sunday ranged from quick for some and longer for other flights. On average, it was around 35 minutes - and TSA did open up additional lines.

Dean Binks and his family spent 15 days in Orlando, mostly at Disney. They got to the airport three hours early to head back home.

"It’s not as busy as we are expecting we were expecting longer delays," Binks said. "We got in quite easily, checked in quickly so it was all pretty smooth."

Officials say to arrive at least two hours early for domestic flights and three hours early for international flights.