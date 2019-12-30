PALM HARBOR, Fla. — When news broke that Georgia Rep. John Lewis was battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer, Gary Lipsey knew the seriousness of this reality.

“I was sad for him, because I know what he is up against,” said Lipsey. "I remember the doctor saying, 'Mr. Lipsey I am sorry to tell you, you have pancreatic cancer,' I thought, well I beat this cancer thing once before, so no big deal. I knew nothing about pancreatic cancer. I had no clue that it was a really nasty beast.”

Lipsey got his stage 1B diagnosis on November 18, 2009. It was a battle for the next few years. He is now in remission.

The American Cancer Society puts pancreatic cancer as the third-leading cause of death from cancer in the United States. It is one of the toughest cancers to beat.

Rep. Lewis is holding to hope. He said Sunday, "Doctors have told me that recent medical advances have made this type of cancer treatable in many cases, that treatment options are no longer as debilitating as they once were, and that I have a fighting chance.”

"And he does," said Lipsey. "I am so glad of that. Years ago, people didn’t have a fighting chance with his diagnosis. He does have a fighting chance.”

In 2009, there was a 6 percent survival rate after five years. In 2019, there is a 9 percent chance.

"Which doesn’t sound like much, but if you are one of those extra 3 percent, that is a miracle," said Lipsey. "The thing that will really make it great is when we get an early detection test. Because there is none. That is why it is so deadly.”

Lipsey is now a part of the Tampa Bay Area Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. He works hard to make sure people are informed about the symptoms and ways to help research efforts.

Symptoms don't often occur until the disease is advanced. Some include pain in the abdomen or back, digestive problems, jaundice, change in stools, or unexplained weight loss. If you experience any of these, it is important to speak up to your doctor.

In the Bay Area, the Tampa Pancreatic Cancer Action Network hosts the Purple Stride 5K run/walk on February 29, 2020. Anyone can sign up for a team or donate to help fund more research.

As for Lipsey's message to Rep. Lewis, it is simple. “Just conquer this, you can do it. And just keep telling yourself, 'Never, ever give up,'" said Lipsey. "I am hoping he is one of those that will beat it, even at stage 4."