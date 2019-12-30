ORLANDO, Fla. — Keeping a New Year ’s resolution isn’t always easy, and some people say they’ve given up trying. But there are some things you can do.

Orlando Health wellness dietitian Gabrielle Mancella recommends being kind to yourself and giving yourself a lot of credit for tackling a New Year’s resolution.

According to Mancella, there are a number of strategies to boost your success rate:

Focus on your behavior instead of your goal.

Understand that changing your lifestyle is a gradual process. For instance, instead of focusing on losing 10 pounds, celebrate eating a healthier breakfast or jogging a few minutes — behaviors that will naturally lead to weight loss.

Take breaks from your hard work. “Have a third space — it’s something I really recommend. Not home, not work — just a safe space where you can go and that really gets you in that mindset that is solely focused on you," Mancella explains. For her, that space is a coffee shop, but it could be anywhere you can relax.

Find your support system. Being able to celebrate progress and having a shoulder to lean on when you’re frustrated is also essential to sticking with your resolution.

Your New Year’s resolutions may not be easy to achieve, but imagine how you’ll feel when you start seeing and feeling progress.