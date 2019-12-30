TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A new year means several new laws going into effect across Florida.

One of those laws means drivers will want to keep those phones down.

Beginning Wednesday January 1, police will begin ticketing drivers if they catch them texting and driving.

Since July, when texting while driving became illegal, police began warning drivers when they caught them. But beginning Wednesday, police will begin ticketing drivers if they’re texting while driving.

The texting ban doesn’t apply to drivers using navigation devices, or when their car is stopped. And you can still use your phone to answer a call.

Here are the fines you’ll face if you’re caught texting:

The first offense is a $30 fine.

The second time you’re caught texting while driving within a five-year period – that fine will double to $60 – and you’ll get three points on your license.

And for every time after that, you’ll get a $60 fine and three more points on your license.

There are also several other new laws going into effect here in Florida on Wednesday.

The minimum wage will increase ten cents – from $8.46 to $8.56 an hour.

Also – a new bill will require doctors to electronically submit prescriptions to pharmacies – handwritten prescriptions won’t be allowed.

And a tax-relief bill that includes a tax exemption for disaster preparedness supplies.

