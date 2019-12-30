ORLANDO, Fla. — The 12 days of Christmas continue for many Central Florida Puerto Rican families as they cook traditional meals from their island.

Traditional Puerto Rican holiday dishes include mofongo, pasteles

Meals bring memories of families near and far, restaurant owner says

There are two famous meals many Puerto Ricans say can't be replaced: mofongo, which is fried rice and green beans, and pasteles, known as the Puerto Rican tamale.

There are two ways to make pasteles. One is using a plantain base and the other is using yucca.

"There is no Christmas without pasteles," Ana Gonzalez said. She cooks it every year during the holidays.

“When we eat these meals it reminds us of our family, whether they’re here with us or not," Melvin Mendez said. Mendez serves up many of these traditional dishes at his restaurant, El Cafetal, during the holidays.

The Christmas meals are served up in Puerto Rican households through Three Kings' Day, which is on January 6.